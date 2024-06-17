DJ Akademiks Urges Drake To Use Metro Boomin Allegedly Partying With Diddy In Next Diss

New Look Wireless Festival - Day 1
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Drake performs on day 1 of the New Look Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 3, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
DJ Akademiks has some advice for Drake.

DJ Akademiks says he wants Drake to use Yung Berg's claim that Metro Boomin was at one of Diddy's infamous parties in his feud with the iconic producer. While speaking with Berg, Akademiks took note that Metro was among the people Berg claimed to be at one of the Bad Boy mogul's events. While rewatching the clip during a recent livestream, he labeled himself a "mole" for OVO.

“I’m the mole for OVO. I’m not the mole in OVO. You tell me something, I’m telling Drake immediately as long as it can give him a leg up in a beef," Akademiks remarked. When the clip made its way to X (formerly Twitter), fans had mixed responses. One came to Metro's defense: “I know we on a Big Diddy hate train…but keeping it 100. None of you ever said that to Diddy face. None of these industry people. Yall wouldn’t have dared said nothing disrespectful to that man.”

Drake & Diddy Perform Together In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 01: Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Drake perform at the Time Warner Cable Studios and Revolt Bring the Music Revolution event on February 1, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Time Warner Cable)

Akademiks has been aligned with Drake throughout his beef with Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, and more artists in recent months. Just last week, he reported that new music from the Toronto rapper is "on the way." Check out his comments on Drake and Metro Boomin with Yung Berg below.

DJ Akademiks Has Advice For Drake

Diddy has been facing immense backlash online in recent weeks after CNN published footage of him assaulting Cassie at a hotel in 2016. He's apologized for the incident and claimed to have gotten professional help to better himself in the years since. Be on the lookout for further updates on DJ Akademiks as well as the allegations regarding Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

