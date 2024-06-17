DJ Akademiks Urges Drake To Use Metro Boomin Allegedly Partying With Diddy In Next Diss

DJ Akademiks says he wants Drake to use Yung Berg's claim that Metro Boomin was at one of Diddy's infamous parties in his feud with the iconic producer. While speaking with Berg, Akademiks took note that Metro was among the people Berg claimed to be at one of the Bad Boy mogul's events. While rewatching the clip during a recent livestream, he labeled himself a "mole" for OVO.
“I’m the mole for OVO. I’m not the mole in OVO. You tell me something, I’m telling Drake immediately as long as it can give him a leg up in a beef," Akademiks remarked. When the clip made its way to X (formerly Twitter), fans had mixed responses. One came to Metro's defense: “I know we on a Big Diddy hate train…but keeping it 100. None of you ever said that to Diddy face. None of these industry people. Yall wouldn’t have dared said nothing disrespectful to that man.”
Drake & Diddy Perform Together In N.Y.C.
Akademiks has been aligned with Drake throughout his beef with Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, and more artists in recent months. Just last week, he reported that new music from the Toronto rapper is "on the way." Check out his comments on Drake and Metro Boomin with Yung Berg below.
DJ Akademiks Has Advice For Drake
Diddy has been facing immense backlash online in recent weeks after CNN published footage of him assaulting Cassie at a hotel in 2016. He's apologized for the incident and claimed to have gotten professional help to better himself in the years since. Be on the lookout for further updates on DJ Akademiks as well as the allegations regarding Diddy on HotNewHipHop.
[Via]