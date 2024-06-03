Drake Called Out By BruceDropEmOff For Allegedly Following Racist Streamers

Fans think there may be a different motivation for the comments.

Drake is one of the best in the rap game at attaching himself to emerging talent. Just last year he became one of the first major allies of Sexyy Red taking the breakout star on tour and working with her on the hit song "Rich Baby Daddy." He and Red teamed up again just last month for the song "U My Everything" from her new mixtape In Sexyy We Trust. Occasionally this has gotten Drizzy in hot water though. During his beef with Kendrick Lamar, his collaborations with emerging artists became a point of contention. Lamar declares him a "colonizer" for working with artists like Future, Lil Bay, Young Thug, and 2 Chainz.

Drake has also made anally of various streamers, though his choice in associates was recently called into question. That came from BruceDropEmOff, who is no stranger to orbiting around rappers. He recently shared positive news for Playboi Carti fans with the rapper teasing his comeback in Bruce's DMs. But in a new conversation discussing fans who defend Drake, Bruce took issue with some of his die-hard. He also called out the rapper directly for some of the people he follows. "N*gga ain't ever followed me but you follow all these lil racist n*ggas" he said during a recent livestream. In the comments, fans debate whether or not he has a point or is just upset that he hasn't been followed yet. Check out the clip where Bruce makes the comments below.

BruceDropEmOff Takes Aim At Drake And His Fans

Various figures in the rap world have had surprising reactions to in the wake of Kendrick and Drake's beef. NLE Choppa recently said he would like the pair to team up for another collab. Over the weekend Joe Budden gave his definitive take on the beef after reacting to the entire back-and-forth as it was happening.