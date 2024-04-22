Drake Confesses Kanye West Helped Him Write Lyrics In Resurfaced Clip

The post had fans divided on Drake's early career actions.

Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event

Last month, Kendrick Lamar sparked a beef that's pulling nearly every big name in rap music into its orbit. That began with a diss aimed at J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar on the Future & Metro Boomin song "Like That." Just after the beef was sparked, Kanye West weighed in. He's worked with both Drake and Kendrick in the past, but refused to take a side in the beef. instead, he took his own side, making an Instagram post taking shots at Drake and claiming he "washed" Kendrick Lamar in an Instagram post.

But West isn't done yet. He's been teasing his own remix of "Like That" for more than a week now and he played it for fans for the first time over the weekend. In the song, he takes shots at Drake while going in even harder on J. Cole. His attacks on Cole also extended to his Instagram where he shared some crude memes about the rapper. But with a renewed hostility between West and Drizzy, fans went digging for old posts and videos that aren't the best look for the "Rich Baby Daddy" rapper now. Check out what they found below.

Drake Reveals Kanye West Helped Him Write

In a tweet that is almost 15 years old, Drake reveals West helped him write lyrics. "Ye finished the last four bars of my verse for me tonight lol. And this British Airways flight is about to be riiiiiiight," his tweet reads. A screenshot of the post was shared alongside multiple clips of Drizzy discussing how influential West has been to him artistically.

Fans had mixed reactions to the newly unearthed tweet. Some came to Drake's defense claiming that he was so early in his career the contributions a veteran like West is impossible to turn down. What do you think of Drake confessing that West helped him write lyrics almost 15 years ago? Do you think the revelation looks bad now that the pair are once again beefing? Let us know in the comment section below.

