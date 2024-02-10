Kanye West & Latto Go Wild On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

It's a big week for our Fire Emoji playlist update, which rounded up the best of the best hip-hop that released this week. Leading the way is the much-anticipated collaborative album between Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures, which finally landed on most streaming platforms. We highlighted the single "Talking" with North West, which dropped earlier this week, but we'd also recommend highlights like "Fuk Sumn" with Travis Scott and Playboi Carti. In addition, Latto lit up the femcee world with her new single "Sunday Service," which some fans think is a diss toward other female rappers. She maintains that it's not that deep, but all that attention for a true-blue banger can't hurt.

Furthermore, another Fire Emoji highlight, speaking of trunk-knockers from women in hip-hop, is GloRilla's new single, "Yeah Glo!" Like any amazing Memphis banger, this has an unstoppable and confident flow, heavy drums, and light melodic elements that still preserve the song's griminess. Another simple but menacing offering this week came from BabyDrill and Luh Tyler, who linked up for their newest record "ScoreGod." Their nonchalant deliveries and ethereal, organ-like synth hits make an atmosphere that's as woozy as it is hard-hitting.

But you might be wanting a more lyrical offering this week, and for that, look no further than Stove God Cooks' new single "Melo Chip and a Brick." It's a fiery performance from the Griselda-affiliated spitter, paired with a brash but dramatically enveloping sample flip from none other than Conductor Williams. Alas, it wouldn't be a Fire Emoji update if we didn't also mention a Chief Keef release, if applicable any given week. His new Mike WiLL Made-It collaboration, the cut "DIRTY NACHOS," is a fiery and aggressive addition to his already heated catalog.

Finally, for the best release of the week, we have Little Simz's new EP Drop 7, on which "I Ain't Feelin It" is a dangerously cool and intoxicating jam. What was your favorite Fire Emoji release this week -– and what did we miss? Drop your thoughts in the comments section down below and check out the playlist above. As always, log back into HNHH for more great music drops around the clock.

