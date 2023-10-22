Lil Uzi Vert Promises New Music Will Be Great After Going Through “Something”

Lil Uzi Vert may have already dropped The Pink Tape this year, but they are far from done with releasing new music. In fact, it's actually quite common for them to drop a whole new record quickly after another (see Eternal Atake's deluxe, Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World 2). However, apparently the rapper went through something significant in their life recently that has them targeting other MCs and looking forward to furthering their craft. They took to Instagram to voice this thought process, and some misspellings of the word "come" hint at this being an update on their mixtape Barter 16.

"The Bome Back Season," Lil Uzi Vert wrote on their IG Story on Sunday (October 22), hinting at fans that there's something special coming very soon. "By the way my music wasn't hitting the same because I didn't go [through] s**t. I recently went [through] something [broken heart emoji]." "Y'all rappers that be saying my name just be ready," they wrote in another post. "I don't know what y'all think changed. The Bome Back Season." Hopefully this broken heart emoji doesn't have anything to do with their relationship with JT, or any other saddening or difficult news.

Lil Uzi Vert's Suggestive Instagram Posts

As for Lil Uzi Vert's mention of "rappers that be saying [their] name" could refer to some recently speculated beef. Following leaked audio and a song preview, fans think that Lil Yachty might've meant to diss Uzi, although the Atlanta artist denied these claims. Still, it's not like they are without bickering foes in the rap game, especially when you open it up to the community as a whole and not just its artists. As such, it seems like the "Sanguine Paradise" spitter feels like they have something to prove, and that hunger is very exciting.

Meanwhile, do you think that this is a tease towards Barter 16 coming soon, or maybe the also-promised Luv Is Rage 3? On the other hand, will they follow up on these announcements or will these just be more projects left in the dust? However you may feel, let us know in the comments down below. Also, come back to HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Lil Uzi Vert.

