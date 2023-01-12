The Recording Academy Honors will be acknowledging Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne, Missy Elliott and music executive Sylvia Rhone for their achievements within the music industry. The Black Music Collective will be presenting the event and award during the 2023 Grammy week.

The three rappers and Rhone will all receive the Recording Academy Global Impact Award. Last year, John Legend became the very first artist to receive the acknowledgement for both his personal and professional achievements.

Dr. Dre has taken home seven Grammy awards throughout his decorated career, while Lil Wayne has won five. Missy Elliott is the winner of four different Grammy awards and a pioneer for women in hip-hop.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards are less than a month away. On February 5, the award show will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The nominees for Best Rap Album this year are Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry, Future’s I NEVER LIKED YOU, Jack Harlow’s Come Home The Kids Miss You and DJ Khaled’s GOD DID.

This category evidently received some backlash for the Academy’s choices in nominees this year. One person who didn’t hold back in calling them out is Denzel Curry. “But For The Rap Album Category I can literally Name you 10 other albums that were actually good[.] congrats to kdot and push but all that other sh*t come on bruh…” he writes in his tweet from November.

The five tracks up for Best Rap Song at this year’s awards are Kendrick’s “The Heart Part 5,” Future’s “WAIT FOR U,” Gunna’s “pushin P,” Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs” and DJ Khaled’s star-studded single, “GOD DID.” Lil Wayne and Dr. Dre both receive a nomination for their appearances on Khaled’s nominated album.

Furthermore, Beyoncé leads the way with nine separate nominations at this year’s award show. Among them are Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best Dance Recording for “Break My Soul.”

This subsequently ties her with her husband, JAY Z, for for the most nominations ever at 88 each.

