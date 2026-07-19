PlaqueBoyMax Breaks Down After OjaySuave Calls Him A Sellout For "Diva" Tattoo

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
PlaqueBoyMax Breaks Down Streamer Sellout Tattoo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 12: PlaqueBoyMax participates in the YouTube FIFA Creator Cup at Wollman Rink in Central Park on July 12, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for YouTube)
PlaqueBoyMax emotionally responded to OjaySuave questioning his sexuality and criticizing his recent expressions and moves.

PlaqueBoyMax has to face a lot of criticisms as a streamer, whether it's more light-hearted or serious. That's especially been the case these days, as some folks are questioning his sexuality and clowning him for getting a "Diva" tattoo. During a recent livestream caught by PlaqueBoyMaxUpdates on Twitter, Max broke down after streamer OjaySuave started to call him a sellout.

"Why you want to be a diva?" Ojay asked him, saying he's a "demon" and needs to "cleanse" himself in church. He also said PBM seems "confused" and needs "guidance" for his "clip-farming," going on to say it's an "abomination."

"Don't lose yourself, don't sell your soul, Max," Suave continued, expressing appreciation for Max helping him out with streaming but still saying he's playing into a persona too much. Eventually, the artist had enough and walked away, resuming the stream when he was far away from the crowd at Streamer University.

"I'ma end my stream," the "Thong Song" creative emotionally remarked, seemingly holding back tears. He mostly spoke on how streaming gave him the ability to express himself, and how he felt like Ojay was just trying to go viral by berating him on his platform.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Isn't The Hypocrite You Think He Is

OjaySuave Disrespects PlaqueBoyMax

"I might be a little weird, I might tat some s**t and n***as think I'm gay. I don't give a f**k," Max said. "What's wrong with being gay? There's nothing wrong with that s**t. Y'all n***as is wack and corny. You're just thinking how the next n***a think... I'ma be myself regardless... You're close-minded. But it's one love, bro... It don't matter if n***as gay, it don't matter if they're straight. Why don't we just love each other, bro?"

"F**k Ojay," he added. "If you f***ed with me, you should've said that s**t off-camera... I'ma just go chill. Always be yourself, f**k what they say..."

PlaqueBoyMax often claps back at hate fiercely, but this time, it hit a little too close to home. Hopefully he continues to find the people that really support him and won't chastise him for his choices. With new music always cooking, Max has a lot of bigger things to focus on.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
NBA YoungBoy Blasts PlaqueBoyMax Not Liking New Song Max Responds Music NBA YoungBoy Blasts PlaqueBoyMax For Not Liking New Song, Max Responds
TwitchCon 2024 San Diego Pop Culture Dave Blunts Calls Out PlaqueBoyMax For Trying To “Make A Joke” Out Of Him
Comments 0