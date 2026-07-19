PlaqueBoyMax Breaks Down After OjaySuave Calls Him A Sellout For "Diva" Tattoo

PlaqueBoyMax has to face a lot of criticisms as a streamer, whether it's more light-hearted or serious. That's especially been the case these days, as some folks are questioning his sexuality and clowning him for getting a "Diva" tattoo. During a recent livestream caught by PlaqueBoyMaxUpdates on Twitter, Max broke down after streamer OjaySuave started to call him a sellout.

"Why you want to be a diva?" Ojay asked him, saying he's a "demon" and needs to "cleanse" himself in church. He also said PBM seems "confused" and needs "guidance" for his "clip-farming," going on to say it's an "abomination."

"Don't lose yourself, don't sell your soul, Max," Suave continued, expressing appreciation for Max helping him out with streaming but still saying he's playing into a persona too much. Eventually, the artist had enough and walked away, resuming the stream when he was far away from the crowd at Streamer University.

"I'ma end my stream," the "Thong Song" creative emotionally remarked, seemingly holding back tears. He mostly spoke on how streaming gave him the ability to express himself, and how he felt like Ojay was just trying to go viral by berating him on his platform.

OjaySuave Disrespects PlaqueBoyMax

"I might be a little weird, I might tat some s**t and n***as think I'm gay. I don't give a f**k," Max said. "What's wrong with being gay? There's nothing wrong with that s**t. Y'all n***as is wack and corny. You're just thinking how the next n***a think... I'ma be myself regardless... You're close-minded. But it's one love, bro... It don't matter if n***as gay, it don't matter if they're straight. Why don't we just love each other, bro?"

"F**k Ojay," he added. "If you f***ed with me, you should've said that s**t off-camera... I'ma just go chill. Always be yourself, f**k what they say..."