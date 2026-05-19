PlaqueBoyMax Reflects On NBA YoungBoy Calling Out His "Slime Cry" Criticism

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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PlaqueBoyMax Reflects NBA YoungBoy Calling Out Criticism
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) PlaqueBoyMax visits Red Bull Mirage during Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Red Bull)
PlaqueBoyMax is generally a big fan of NBA YoungBoy's music, but he drew YB's ire for not liking a particular "Slime Cry" album cut.

PlaqueBoyMax was the most recent guest on the Respectfully show with Justin Laboy, where they talked about a lot of different topics. They touched on Max's vasectomy, his new EP Crash Dummy, and a whole lot more. But one of the more curious parts of the conversation concerned NBA YoungBoy, as he had called PBM out for criticizing his Slime Cry track "Headtap."

Laboy asked about that situation. "If I feel a certain way about some music or some s**t, I cannot help it. I'm going to share my opinion," the rapper, producer, and streamer said. "N***as got tight. I don't know why, genuinely, to this day, why it was that reaction to that s**t. Because I f**k with YoungBoy. I think he's an amazing artist. So I'm just like... These clip pages, the negativity? That's the s**t that goes viral. So they gon' push that negativity... Y'all n***as is stupid as f**k, bro..."

"There's a bunch of good opinions. But y'all don't see that," he continued. "'Cause that's not what gets people to engage with that post. So people have to have a little more social media literacy to understand y'all are being treated like sheep. You got to break out of that and understand what you're looking at. You're being programmed to see certain things or believe certain things because that's what gets you mad or gets you to engage... I've been listening to YoungBoy since I was in high school... At the end of the day, you're an artist. If you believe in the work you put out, stand on it, bro. You know how many n***as call my s**t trash? I don't give a f**k."

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NBA YoungBoy's Beef With PlaqueBoyMax

PlaqueBoyMax responded to NBA YoungBoy's call-out with similar energy back when this whole thing popped off. He even went so far as to reach out to folks like DJ Akademiks who could try to settle the situation.

This all seems like much ado about nothing, but artists can be affected by the biggest or smallest of criticisms. So for commentators like PlaqueBoyMax who understand that artistic drive, they have to point out that opinions don't equate to final judgements.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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