PlaqueBoyMax Reflects On NBA YoungBoy Calling Out His "Slime Cry" Criticism

Laboy asked about that situation. "If I feel a certain way about some music or some s**t, I cannot help it. I'm going to share my opinion," the rapper, producer, and streamer said. "N***as got tight. I don't know why, genuinely, to this day, why it was that reaction to that s**t. Because I f**k with YoungBoy. I think he's an amazing artist. So I'm just like... These clip pages, the negativity? That's the s**t that goes viral. So they gon' push that negativity... Y'all n***as is stupid as f**k, bro..."

"There's a bunch of good opinions. But y'all don't see that," he continued. "'Cause that's not what gets people to engage with that post. So people have to have a little more social media literacy to understand y'all are being treated like sheep. You got to break out of that and understand what you're looking at. You're being programmed to see certain things or believe certain things because that's what gets you mad or gets you to engage... I've been listening to YoungBoy since I was in high school... At the end of the day, you're an artist. If you believe in the work you put out, stand on it, bro. You know how many n***as call my s**t trash? I don't give a f**k."

NBA YoungBoy's Beef With PlaqueBoyMax

PlaqueBoyMax responded to NBA YoungBoy's call-out with similar energy back when this whole thing popped off. He even went so far as to reach out to folks like DJ Akademiks who could try to settle the situation.

This all seems like much ado about nothing, but artists can be affected by the biggest or smallest of criticisms. So for commentators like PlaqueBoyMax who understand that artistic drive, they have to point out that opinions don't equate to final judgements.