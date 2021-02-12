Respectfully Justin
- Pop CultureKash Doll Thinks Men Buy Expensive Gifts For Women To "Get More B*tches"She appeared on "Respectfully Justin" with Rubi Rose where the ladies dished on all things sex & relationships.By Erika Marie
- MusicDrake Calls "Cap" On Justin LaBoy Interview RumorsLaBoy claimed that he had a potential interview with Drizzy on deck, but that may not be true.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureRay J Claims He Made Princess Love Wait Six Months Before Having SexHis "Respectfully Justin" appearance with Lil Duval was filled with jokes and interesting revelations. Watch it here.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsJT Beams As She Talks About Lil Uzi Vert Romance: "I Have A Good Man"She almost stopped herself from speaking about their relationship because she didn't want to seem as if she was "bragging."By Erika Marie
- MusicBoosie Badazz Would Have Threesome With Rihanna & Iggy AzaleaThe rapper explained his choices while appearing on "Respectfully Justin."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsJustin LaBoy Talks Saweetie & Quavo Break-Up & Allegations His Interview Caused ItJustin LaBoy joined The Breakfast Club to discuss Quavo and Saweetie, astrology, cancel culture, and more. By Azure Johnson
- AnticsBoosie Doubles Down On Why Lori Harvey Isn't "Goals"Boosie Badazz said what he said and he's sticking by it.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsSaweetie Gives Surprising Answer To If She Would Have Threesome With QuavoThe rapper was asked if she would have a threesome with her man if he was a perfect boyfriend & her answer caused a bit of an uproar on set.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsChris Brown Receives "Toxic" Label After Saying He's "Single With A Girlfriend"He was questioned about his relationship status while appearing on "Respectfully Justin" and fans had quite a bit to say.By Erika Marie
- TVJustin Combs & Justin LaBoy To Co-Host "Risqué" Series, "Respectfully Justin"The "Toxic Valentine's Day" premiere of the late-night series will reportedly feature guest Chris Brown.By Erika Marie