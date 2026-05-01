Crash Dummy - EP by PlaqueBoyMax

PlaqueBoyMax has been extremely consistent with his releases, and on Friday, he unleashed his new EP, "Crash Dummy."

Crash Dummy is the latest offering from PlaqueBoyMax. For those who may be unfamiliar, PBM began as a Twitch streamer who collaborated with numerous underground artists through his "In The Booth" series. This inspired him to make his music, and over the past year or so, he has been incredibly consistent with his releases. On Friday, he kept up that consistency with a new EP titled, Crash Dummy. There are six songs to be found here, and they all follow the underground meta that PBM has found himself embedded within. If you're a fan of this style of rap, definitely check it out.

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