Thong Song - Song by PlaqueBoyMax

PlaqueBoyMax is someone who cut his teeth in the streaming world. While he still streams, he is now a bona fide artist who continues to drop music at a consistent rate. His latest track is called "Thong Song," and as you are going to hear, this one has a polarizing sound. It squarely fits within the current underground rap Meta. The vocals are heavily autotuned and at times quite raspy. Not to mention, the song is a bit raunchy, which should not be a surprise given the title. Ultimately, it's up to the audience to decide how they feel about this one.
Release Date: June 12, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Crash The Party
Quotable Lyrics from Thong Song
Girl, I'm staring at you long, uh, long
Know that's what you on, what you on
Pull up in a thong, in a thong