Thong Song - Song by PlaqueBoyMax

PlaqueBoyMax has turned a streaming career into a viable rap enterprise, although his latest track "Thong Song" will be polarizing.

PlaqueBoyMax is someone who cut his teeth in the streaming world. While he still streams, he is now a bona fide artist who continues to drop music at a consistent rate. His latest track is called "Thong Song," and as you are going to hear, this one has a polarizing sound. It squarely fits within the current underground rap Meta. The vocals are heavily autotuned and at times quite raspy. Not to mention, the song is a bit raunchy, which should not be a surprise given the title. Ultimately, it's up to the audience to decide how they feel about this one.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!