Joe Budden was one of the many people attending JAŸ-Z's Yankee Stadium shows this weekend. The entire hip-hop world was following along, and there is no doubt that it was a massive moment for the culture at large.

JAŸ-Z brought out some of the greatest artists of all time. Beyonce, Nas, Jeezy, Jadakiss, and Rihanna all made appearances. As it turns out, Rihanna's appearance on night three caused the biggest stir as fans debated her vocals and whether or not she should really release another album.

Meanwhile, on The Joe Budden Podcast, the retired rapper echoed some of those fan sentiments. As he explains, it doesn't really appear as though Rihanna has her heart in the music anymore. Instead, Budden looks at her as a legacy act in the same vein as Stevie Wonder.

Joe Budden On Rihanna and JAŸ-Z

This comparison raised a few eyebrows amongst his co-hosts, although they eventually came around to what he was saying. At the end of the day, it has been difficult for some to wrap their heads around the idea that Rihanna will never make another album.

Back in 2016, it felt as though Riri was at the height of her powers with ANTI. It was an album that ushered in a new era, and it felt like a true revolution for pop music. Those days are now long gone, and while Rihanna's catalog is still incredible, the appetite for a new album is certainly dying down.