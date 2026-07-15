Joe Budden Compares Rihanna To Stevie Wonder After JAŸ-Z Show

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Recording artist Rihanna performs during halftime of Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Rihanna performed alongside Jay-Z this weekend, and Joe Budden had an interesting take on her career trajectory.

Joe Budden was one of the many people attending JAŸ-Z's Yankee Stadium shows this weekend. The entire hip-hop world was following along, and there is no doubt that it was a massive moment for the culture at large.

JAŸ-Z brought out some of the greatest artists of all time. Beyonce, Nas, Jeezy, Jadakiss, and Rihanna all made appearances. As it turns out, Rihanna's appearance on night three caused the biggest stir as fans debated her vocals and whether or not she should really release another album.

Meanwhile, on The Joe Budden Podcast, the retired rapper echoed some of those fan sentiments. As he explains, it doesn't really appear as though Rihanna has her heart in the music anymore. Instead, Budden looks at her as a legacy act in the same vein as Stevie Wonder.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

Joe Budden On Rihanna and JAŸ-Z

This comparison raised a few eyebrows amongst his co-hosts, although they eventually came around to what he was saying. At the end of the day, it has been difficult for some to wrap their heads around the idea that Rihanna will never make another album.

Back in 2016, it felt as though Riri was at the height of her powers with ANTI. It was an album that ushered in a new era, and it felt like a true revolution for pop music. Those days are now long gone, and while Rihanna's catalog is still incredible, the appetite for a new album is certainly dying down.

It will be fascinating to see what Rihanna's next move is. She is currently raising her family with A$AP Rocky, all while managing a clothing and beauty brand. It only makes sense that music would take a backseat.

Read More: The 10 Sneakers We Want To See Jay-Z Collab With Next

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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