Rihanna Admits She’s “Rusty” After Joining JAŸ-Z On Stage

The celebrity hot spot this past weekend was JAŸ-Z’s Yankee Stadium residency. Performing three separate shows to celebrate the anniversaries of Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint, his Sunday night show, dubbed Extra Innings, brought out a string of celebrity guests, some of whom we haven’t seen on a stage in a few years.

Only JAŸ-Z seems to have the type of influence to bring Rihanna out of hiatus for a minute. During night three, Rihanna came out on stage to perform “Run This Town” before jumping into her song, “B*tch Better Have My Money.” However, even Rih acknowledged that her time away from the stage has impacted her ability to perform.

“Y’all know I'm rusty, right? It's been a while. Y’all with me right now?” she said on stage.

It was a dope reunion to see both of them on stage together, especially a few years removed from her iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. However, it has been years since the two performed together on the same stage. That alone felt monumental, especially when she joined a long-list of artists who’ve helped form Jay’s legacy in one way or another.

JAŸ-Z Brings Out Beyoncé

Outside of Rihanna, the other major guest that Hov brought out during the Yankee Stadium residency is his wife, Beyoncé. She helped kick things off on Friday night for his Reasonable Doubt celebration by handling the hook duties on “Can’t Knock The Hustle,” and returned again on Sunday night for a performance of “Drunk In Love.” Friday also saw their daughter, Blue Ivy, perform the piano riff for “Feelin’ It” live.