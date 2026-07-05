Lemuel Plummer Denies Sexual Assault Claims From "Baddies Gone Wild" Star

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lemuel Plummer Denies Sexual Assault Claims Baddies Star
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Lemuel Plummer attends the 6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 05, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for 6th Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)
"Baddies" alum Jadynn Brown filed a lawsuit against the Zeus Network CEO for allegedly coercing her into having sex to be a star.

The Baddies world on Zeus Network, ran by Lemuel Plummer, has never lacked for controversy. But a new lawsuit against the chief executive may yield even more scandal for the reality television franchise. Baddies Gone Wild cast member Jadynn Brown sued him and The Zeus Networks for sexual assault, sexual harassment, and wrongful termination, according to The New York Post.

Plummer responded to these allegations in a lengthy Instagram post. "I categorically deny the allegations against me," he reportedly wrote. "I intend to vigorously defend my reputation and pursue any legal remedies that my attorneys determine are appropriate, including claims for defamation if supported by the facts and the law."

Brown accused the CEO of coercing her into having sexual relations with him in exchange for him making her a star. She claimed he told her she'd become a Baddie in exchange for sex in March of 2023, when she was 19.

Jadynn also claimed Lemuel coerced her various other times throughout 2023 and 2024 before she auditioned and got the role in January of 2025. She alleged he coerced her into having sex and signing an NDA about their romance days after shooting began. Plummer allegedly did so again two months later when Brown was on her period and drunk, allegedly demanding proof and pressuring her. She also accused him of having sexual relations with various other cast members as an executive producer.

The lawsuit also claims Brown refused to audition for the show's second season due to this alleged harassment and coercion. The suit seeks jury-determined damages for emotional distress, lost career opportunities, and lost earnings.

Read More: Ludacris & Nate Dogg Made One Of Hip Hop's Greatest Collabs With "Area Codes"

Lemuel Plummer's Response

As for Lemuel Plummer's response, he said Jadynn Brown was a friend who repeatedly asked to be on the show, and that he wanted to keep friendship and business relationships separate. He denied claims of promising her stardom and claimed she only joined the cast due to an unexpected vacancy they had to fill.

Plummer accused Brown of legally threatening him after they didn't select her for another season, arguing their friendship meant more to him than business. He wanted to set legal protections in place if their professional relationship was to continue.

Lemuel Plummer has faced other allegations before, including a recent flare-up with trafficking allegations from Joseline Hernandez. There is always a lot of drama in his orbit, but this is a more serious matter than just gossip and relationship drama.

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2026 So Far

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Zeus Network's "Two Ways With Erica Mena" Premiere Screening Pop Culture Zeus Network CEO Claps Back At DeStorm Power's Bombshell Allegations
Los Angeles Premiere of "BADDIES EAST" TV Stunna Girl Accuses Zeus CEO Of Sleeping With "Baddies" Cast Members, He Fires Back
Chrisean Rock Lemuel Plummer "Baddies" Gossip News Gossip Chrisean Rock Professes Her Love For Lemuel Plummer As She Reveals “Baddies” Regrets
Lemuel Plummer Chrisean Rock Assault Woah Vicky Gossip Chrisean Rock Did Not Assault Anyone On "Baddies," Zeus Network CEO Claims
Comments 1