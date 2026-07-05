Lemuel Plummer Denies Sexual Assault Claims From "Baddies Gone Wild" Star

The Baddies world on Zeus Network, ran by Lemuel Plummer, has never lacked for controversy. But a new lawsuit against the chief executive may yield even more scandal for the reality television franchise. Baddies Gone Wild cast member Jadynn Brown sued him and The Zeus Networks for sexual assault, sexual harassment, and wrongful termination, according to The New York Post.

Plummer responded to these allegations in a lengthy Instagram post. "I categorically deny the allegations against me," he reportedly wrote. "I intend to vigorously defend my reputation and pursue any legal remedies that my attorneys determine are appropriate, including claims for defamation if supported by the facts and the law."

Brown accused the CEO of coercing her into having sexual relations with him in exchange for him making her a star. She claimed he told her she'd become a Baddie in exchange for sex in March of 2023, when she was 19.

Jadynn also claimed Lemuel coerced her various other times throughout 2023 and 2024 before she auditioned and got the role in January of 2025. She alleged he coerced her into having sex and signing an NDA about their romance days after shooting began. Plummer allegedly did so again two months later when Brown was on her period and drunk, allegedly demanding proof and pressuring her. She also accused him of having sexual relations with various other cast members as an executive producer.

The lawsuit also claims Brown refused to audition for the show's second season due to this alleged harassment and coercion. The suit seeks jury-determined damages for emotional distress, lost career opportunities, and lost earnings.

Lemuel Plummer's Response

As for Lemuel Plummer's response, he said Jadynn Brown was a friend who repeatedly asked to be on the show, and that he wanted to keep friendship and business relationships separate. He denied claims of promising her stardom and claimed she only joined the cast due to an unexpected vacancy they had to fill.

Plummer accused Brown of legally threatening him after they didn't select her for another season, arguing their friendship meant more to him than business. He wanted to set legal protections in place if their professional relationship was to continue.

Lemuel Plummer has faced other allegations before, including a recent flare-up with trafficking allegations from Joseline Hernandez. There is always a lot of drama in his orbit, but this is a more serious matter than just gossip and relationship drama.