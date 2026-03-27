Where The Baddies - Song by Lemmy featuring Offset

Offset has teamed up with Lemmy, most commonly known as Lemuel Plummer, for a new song called "Where The Baddies." For those who don't know, Plummer is the CEO of Zeus Network, which is the home of the popular show, Baddies. This new song is meant to be a tie-in for the program, and we're sure fans will have some strong opinions about that. Whatever the case may be, it is clear that Lemmy has some chops. As for Offset, he does his thing on this one, making this a song worth checking out today.
Release Date: March 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A