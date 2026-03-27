Where The Baddies - Song by Lemmy featuring Offset

Lemuel Plummer is going by the rap name Lemmy, and his promoting a new season of "Baddies" with the help of Offset.

Offset has teamed up with Lemmy, most commonly known as Lemuel Plummer, for a new song called "Where The Baddies." For those who don't know, Plummer is the CEO of Zeus Network, which is the home of the popular show, Baddies. This new song is meant to be a tie-in for the program, and we're sure fans will have some strong opinions about that. Whatever the case may be, it is clear that Lemmy has some chops. As for Offset, he does his thing on this one, making this a song worth checking out today.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!