News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Lemmy
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
Where The Baddies - Song by Lemmy featuring Offset
Lemuel Plummer is going by the rap name Lemmy, and his promoting a new season of "Baddies" with the help of Offset.
By
Alexander Cole
March 27, 2026