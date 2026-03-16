Stunna Girl Claims Ahna Mac Jumped Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer

BY Cole Blake
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Stunna Girl
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: Stunna Girl attends the Zeus at Regal North Hollywood on April 23, 2023 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The Zeus Network)
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Stunna Girl and Ahna Mac have been at odds for years, stemming from their time on the "Baddies" series.

Stunna Girl called out Ahna Mac in a recent video on social media, accusing her and her boyfriend of jumping Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer. In doing so, she implied that Mac recently labeled her "disrespectful."

"Every time y'all get mad you bust the n***a out of hold something over his head. Y'all all do the same sh*t... Every time a b*tch gets mad, they literally are busting out everything," she began. "I'm confused, that's the same b*tch that's been saying she was gonna bust out Lemmy for like three years now. That weak ass tea that she just put out, I'm just confused. You've been saying you're gonna bust out Lemmy for three years. Now, b*tch, we're waiting. You've been holding it over the man's head to get a bigger check, we're waiting. Girl, you are not no saint. Every time you get mad, you hold the sh*t over his head, so come out with it."

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Stunna Girl continued: "You and your n***a just jumped Lemmy, but I'm disrespectful? Lemmy, have I ever beat on you? Lemmy, have I ever jumped you with my n***a? Like, have I ever done any of these things to you except cuss you the f*ck out?"

When Live Bitez shared Stunna's rant on Instagram, fans in the comments section labeled her hypocritical. "Mind you SHE DO THE SAAAME SH*T to EVERYBODY. Pls go to hell," one user wrote. Another added: "Did Stunna get that memory erasure thing like Ariana Grande? She literally does the exact same thing and she doing it now by putting it out there."

Ahna Mac & Stunna Girl's Beef

Stunna Girl and Ahna Mac have been at odds for years now. Their feud stems from drama originating from their appearances on Zeus Network's Baddies franchise. Last year, Ahna Mac alleged that Stunna Girl sent a group of men to rob her.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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