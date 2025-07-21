Ahna Mac Alleges Stunna Girl Sent A Group Of Men To Rob Her

BY Caroline Fisher
Ahna Mac Alleges Stunna Girl Sent Men To Rob Her Gossip News
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 12: Ahna Mac attends the ZEUS Network BADDIES SOUTH Houston Premiere at Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX &amp; RPX on June 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The ZEUS Network)
Ahna Mac recently took to social media to make some shocking allegations against Stunna Girl, calling her "evil & miserable."

It's no secret that Ahna Mac and Stunna Girl don't get along. According to The Shade Room, however, they recently took their beef up a notch.

Reportedly, Ahna Mac hopped online to allege that Stunna Girl sent at least three men to her house to rob and physically harm her. She claimed that she plans to take legal action over the ordeal, and expressed gratitude that she came out of it unscathed.

“Suzanne Brown I will see you in court ! You are a very vile woMAN. this is the end of your Stunna Boy Tour," her post began. "You really went out you way to send 3/4 men at me to rob me and try to hurt me. You are evil & miserable. And then you have them shoot at the house and not have a care in the world if would hurt any by standers. That to me is evil and sick. I would wish you the worst but you have to live with yourself. Goodnight yall. THANKGOD I’m ok !”

Read More: Stunna Girl Puts Her Bullet Wound On Full Display While Clapping Back At Her Haters

Ahna Mac & Stunna Girl Beef

It didn't take long for Stunna Girl to fire back. On her Instagram Story, she dismissed the shocking allegations, and accused her longtime foe of making up stories for attention.

"I'm @ home babes just playing the same internet games u love to play u clearly don't know the law u can't put me in jail for trolling if that's the case all of yall would be under the jail [laughing emojis]," she wrote. "I know your sick & spiraling about ur situation. But it's entertainment idk what u talmbout [sic]."

"Keep u with your lies," Stunna Girl continued. "You just said I wasn't there then u said the people who robbed u didn't run down on u & they wasn't on tuff shii [laughing emoji]. Now u saying u scared for yo life & makin up another story."

Read More: Ahna Mac Fires Back After Stunna Girl Accuses Her Of Contracting STD From Zeus CEO

