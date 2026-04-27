Joseline Hernandez called out Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer in a series of posts on social media over the weekend, accusing him of allegedly cutting off her payments and even "trafficking young ladies." She added that he allegedly tried to sabotage her own streaming network, Why Are You Here TV.

“Stopping my payments because I have my own streaming app and I wanted more for my life than just what I had—it’s illegal and it’s just plain evil,” Hernandez wrote. “Telling my husband you won’t fund our business is illegal. Telling us to take our content down—it’s illegal. While I’m pregnant it is evil.”

She continued: “I’m a 39-year-old woman that is with child and you are doing evil to me because you are not able to have me back and do what you want with me. He immediately stopped my payments and trying to make me stop my content on Why Are You Here TV. I will sell everything I own before I’m in the streets. This evil man is trying to destroy my family and trying to make something bad happen to me and my unborn kid.”

Lemuel Plummer's Response To Joseline Hernandez

In another post on X (formerly Twitter), she accused Plummer of “trafficking young ladies across country lines like Puffy” and threatened to get the FBI involved. She also tagged 50 Cent in a post and told him to message her.

Plummer ended up addressing Hernandez's allegations with a series of statements on his Instagram Story. "Joseline… Bullying won't work. Manipulation won't work. I'll continue to move with professionalism and respect," he wrote in one message.

Plummer further wrote: "The idea that she hasn't been paid is ridiculous. She's been paid well beyond standard fees, along with additional support, opportunities, and residual-style payments we've consistently honored. From day one, my goal with Zeus was to create more financial upside for our partners, and we've done exactly that. What I won't do is ignore repeated breaches. I've tried to handle this privately and respectfully, but instead it's been taken public with disparagement and threats. That doesn't change the facts."