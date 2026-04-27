Joseline Hernandez Trades Shots With Lemuel Plummer Over Trafficking Allegations

BY Cole Blake
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The Zeus Network and Joseline's Cabaret California Strip Club Grand Opening
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 08: Joseline Hernandez attends the Zeus Network and Joseline's Cabaret California Strip Club Grand Opening at Joseline's Cabaret on July 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The Zeus Network)
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Lemuel Plummer eventually addressed Joseline Hernandez's accusations in a series of statements on Instagram.

Joseline Hernandez called out Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer in a series of posts on social media over the weekend, accusing him of allegedly cutting off her payments and even "trafficking young ladies." She added that he allegedly tried to sabotage her own streaming network, Why Are You Here TV.

“Stopping my payments because I have my own streaming app and I wanted more for my life than just what I had—it’s illegal and it’s just plain evil,” Hernandez wrote. “Telling my husband you won’t fund our business is illegal. Telling us to take our content down—it’s illegal. While I’m pregnant it is evil.

She continued: “I’m a 39-year-old woman that is with child and you are doing evil to me because you are not able to have me back and do what you want with me. He immediately stopped my payments and trying to make me stop my content on Why Are You Here TV. I will sell everything I own before I’m in the streets. This evil man is trying to destroy my family and trying to make something bad happen to me and my unborn kid.”

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Lemuel Plummer's Response To Joseline Hernandez

In another post on X (formerly Twitter), she accused Plummer of “trafficking young ladies across country lines like Puffy” and threatened to get the FBI involved. She also tagged 50 Cent in a post and told him to message her.

Plummer ended up addressing Hernandez's allegations with a series of statements on his Instagram Story. "Joseline… Bullying won't work. Manipulation won't work. I'll continue to move with professionalism and respect," he wrote in one message.

Plummer further wrote: "The idea that she hasn't been paid is ridiculous. She's been paid well beyond standard fees, along with additional support, opportunities, and residual-style payments we've consistently honored. From day one, my goal with Zeus was to create more financial upside for our partners, and we've done exactly that. What I won't do is ignore repeated breaches. I've tried to handle this privately and respectfully, but instead it's been taken public with disparagement and threats. That doesn't change the facts."

He concluded by confirming that he would never hurt anyone. "And to be clear, I've never attempted to harm anyone, especially Joseline, who could probably beat me up anyway… and I've always treated her and her husband with respect," he added.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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