Joseline Hernandez Announces Pregnancy With Balistic Beats

Joseline Hernandez never fails to make headlines for her antics, but now, she's garnered fans' attention thanks to an exciting revelation. Today (April 15), the reality star took to Instagram to announce that she's pregnant with her second child. She shared a series of sweet photos alongside the baby-to-be's father, Balistic Beats, putting her growing bump on full display. "New beginnings," she captioned the post. "And I'm thankful."

Of course, fans and loved ones are out in full force, congratulating her in the comments section. "Omggggggg congratulations 😍❤️❤️❤️ so happy for you both," one Instagram user writes. "A NEW HEIR TO THE THRONE👑," another claims. Someone else says, "She holding the stomach I knew it. You glowing 😍 congratulations @joseline."

This is Hernandez's first child with her husband, Balistic Beats. Hernandez has been with Balistic Beats for several years, and the two of them reportedly tied the knot sometime in 2022. She welcomed her first child in 2016 with her ex, Stevie J. They've had a tense relationship since they went their separate ways.

Joseline Hernandez Sobriety

Hernandez's pregnancy is far from all she has to celebrate these days, as she's also been sober for over three years. She hit the three-year mark back in January, sharing the milestone with her followers on Twitter/X.

"3 years off that nose candy. 3 years of clear mind, 3 years of solitude. My mind is clear and the body is Strong. I thank god everyday I didn't loose my life to the white girl. Young girls it's not a game and it's not worth it. Thank you guys also for those silent prayers for your fave! Me," she wrote at the time. "I love yall."

Hernandez previously struggled with cocaine addiction and went to rehab multiple times. Nowadays, she's focused on her music, her career, and motherhood.