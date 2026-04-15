Joseline Hernandez Announces Pregnancy With Balistic Beats

BY Caroline Fisher
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Joseline Hernandez Pregnancy
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Balistic Beats and Joseline Hernandez attend Zeus Network's "Two Ways With Erica Mena" premiere screening at Silver Spot Miami on February 02, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The Zeus Network)
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Joseline Hernandez recently took to Instagram to reveal that she's expecting her second child and to unveil her growing baby bump.

Joseline Hernandez never fails to make headlines for her antics, but now, she's garnered fans' attention thanks to an exciting revelation. Today (April 15), the reality star took to Instagram to announce that she's pregnant with her second child. She shared a series of sweet photos alongside the baby-to-be's father, Balistic Beats, putting her growing bump on full display. "New beginnings," she captioned the post. "And I'm thankful."

Of course, fans and loved ones are out in full force, congratulating her in the comments section. "Omggggggg congratulations 😍❤️❤️❤️ so happy for you both," one Instagram user writes. "A NEW HEIR TO THE THRONE👑," another claims. Someone else says, "She holding the stomach I knew it. You glowing 😍 congratulations @joseline."

This is Hernandez's first child with her husband, Balistic Beats. Hernandez has been with Balistic Beats for several years, and the two of them reportedly tied the knot sometime in 2022. She welcomed her first child in 2016 with her ex, Stevie J. They've had a tense relationship since they went their separate ways.

Read More: Joseline Hernandez Shamelessly Shoots Her Shot At Sexyy Red’s Mother

Joseline Hernandez Sobriety

Hernandez's pregnancy is far from all she has to celebrate these days, as she's also been sober for over three years. She hit the three-year mark back in January, sharing the milestone with her followers on Twitter/X.

"3 years off that nose candy. 3 years of clear mind, 3 years of solitude. My mind is clear and the body is Strong. I thank god everyday I didn't loose my life to the white girl. Young girls it's not a game and it's not worth it. Thank you guys also for those silent prayers for your fave! Me," she wrote at the time. "I love yall."

Hernandez previously struggled with cocaine addiction and went to rehab multiple times. Nowadays, she's focused on her music, her career, and motherhood.

Read More: Joseline Hernandez Blasts Amber Rose For Alleging She Tried To Sleep With Her Before Viral Fight

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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