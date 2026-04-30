Joseline Hernandez Flaunts Baby Bump Amid Fake Pregnancy Rumors

Joseline Hernandez is currently pregnant with her second child, and she appears eager to embark on this next chapter of her life. The reality star recently went live on Instagram to flaunt her growing bump, which she first unveiled earlier this month. In a clip shared by Watch Live Bitez, she expresses shock at how big her baby-to-be has gotten in such a short amount of time.

Hernandez doesn't bring up any rumors in the video, but social media users suspect this was all an attempt to shut down the theory that she's not actually expecting. This rumor started recently, and the content creator Gorgeous Doll seems to be the one behind it.

During her own recent livestream, Gorgeous Doll alleged that just a few weeks ago, Hernandez told her she wasn't able to get pregnant. She even alleged that she watched Hernandez drink a martini.

"You were telling me all of these things, and I felt so bad for you," she explained. "So for you to come online now and say that you're pregnant to try to garner support..."

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Joseline Hernandez & Lemuel Plummer Drama

This wouldn't be the only drama Hernandez is wrapped up in lately. She's also currently at odds with Lemuel Plummer. Earlier this week, she took to social media to accuse the Zeus CEO of trying to sabotage her streaming network, cutting off her payments, and even trafficking women.

“Stopping my payments because I have my own streaming app and I wanted more for my life than just what I had—it’s illegal and it’s just plain evil,” Hernandez declared. “Telling my husband you won’t fund our business is illegal. Telling us to take our content down—it’s illegal. While I’m pregnant it is evil.”