Joseline Hernandez Flaunts Baby Bump Amid Fake Pregnancy Rumors

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Joseline Hernandez Baby Bump
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 18: Joseline Hernandez attends the "Why Are You Here" TV Launch Celebration on January 18, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Gorgeous Doll recently accused Joseline Hernandez of lying about her pregnancy, alleging that the two of them had drinks together weeks ago.

Joseline Hernandez is currently pregnant with her second child, and she appears eager to embark on this next chapter of her life. The reality star recently went live on Instagram to flaunt her growing bump, which she first unveiled earlier this month. In a clip shared by Watch Live Bitez, she expresses shock at how big her baby-to-be has gotten in such a short amount of time.

Hernandez doesn't bring up any rumors in the video, but social media users suspect this was all an attempt to shut down the theory that she's not actually expecting. This rumor started recently, and the content creator Gorgeous Doll seems to be the one behind it.

During her own recent livestream, Gorgeous Doll alleged that just a few weeks ago, Hernandez told her she wasn't able to get pregnant. She even alleged that she watched Hernandez drink a martini.

"You were telling me all of these things, and I felt so bad for you," she explained. "So for you to come online now and say that you're pregnant to try to garner support..."

Read More: Ranking Every Drake Album From Worst To Best

Joseline Hernandez & Lemuel Plummer Drama

This wouldn't be the only drama Hernandez is wrapped up in lately. She's also currently at odds with Lemuel Plummer. Earlier this week, she took to social media to accuse the Zeus CEO of trying to sabotage her streaming network, cutting off her payments, and even trafficking women.

“Stopping my payments because I have my own streaming app and I wanted more for my life than just what I had—it’s illegal and it’s just plain evil,” Hernandez declared. “Telling my husband you won’t fund our business is illegal. Telling us to take our content down—it’s illegal. While I’m pregnant it is evil.”

Plummer addressed Hernandez's allegations on his Instagram Story. "Joseline… Bullying won't work," he wrote. "Manipulation won't work. I'll continue to move with professionalism and respect."

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
Recommended Content
The Zeus Network and Joseline's Cabaret California Strip Club Grand Opening Pop Culture Joseline Hernandez Trades Shots With Lemuel Plummer Over Trafficking Allegations
Amber Rose Backlash African Queen Pop Culture News Pop Culture Amber Rose Prompts Wave Of Backlash Online For Calling Herself An "African Queen"
Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Music Saweetie Talks Hiding Quavo Romance: Hip Hop "[Credits] A Man For A Woman's Success"
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Movies "Queen & Slim" Star Daniel Kaluuya's Mom "Confronted" Co-Star Over Sex Scene
Comments 0