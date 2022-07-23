Our Fire Emoji playlist made a return last weekend, highlighting new music from Fivio Foreign, The Kid LAROI, Sheff G, Yo Gotti, Latto, Lloyd Banks, Rowdy Rebel, Jadakiss, and more.

This Saturday we're back again with some new picks, starting off with Southside and Lil Durk's collaboration on "Save Me," followed by a banger from across the pond with Central Cee's "Doja."

"Somebody tell Doja Cat that I'm tryna indulge in that / In my grey tracksuit, see the bulge in that," the lyricist cheekily rhymes. "See the motion clap when you're throwin' it back / These females plannin' on doin' me wrong / So I'm grabbin' a 'dom out the Trojan pack."

Next comes Megan Thee Stallion and Future's link-up on "Pressurelicious." Prior to dropping the song with Pluto, the Hot Girl Coach admitted that she's loved working with the 38-year-old because he's "just so f*cking ratchet!"



From Mozzy's Survivor's Guilt album we have his "In My Face" joint featuring 2 Chainz, Saweetie, and YG, and Maxo Kream returned with more new music this weekend as well in the form of "THE VISION" with Silk Sonic's Anderson .Paak.

Two highly anticipated projects that arrived at midnight on Friday were Lil Uzi Vert's Red & White EP and Joey Bada$$'s long-awaited 2000. From those, we've spotlighted "Space Cadet" and "Where I Belong" respectively.

Stream all the latest editions below, and tap back in with HNHH tomorrow to check out our R&B Season update.