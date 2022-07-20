Maxo Kream Calls On Anderson .Paak For "The Vision"

Even though it's been over a year since Maxo Kream released his last studio album, Weight Of The World, he isn't allowing the status quo to rush his creative process. He's been steadily teasing the release of a deluxe edition for the project over the past few months. He came through with "JIGGA DAME" to kick off the campaign before unveiling the Benny The Butcher-assisted "Football Heads" on Friday.

It seems like Maxo Kream has no intention of slowing down before the deluxe edition arrives. Just days after linking up with Benny The Butcher, he's joined forces with Anderson .Paak for "The Vision." The smooth and slow production from Teej oozes nostalgia - a feeling that's further emphasized by Anderson .Paak's soulful croons. Though it's not unfamiliar sonic territory for Maxo Kream, the undeniable synchronicity between the Houston rapper and the California singer makes "The Vision" another promising release ahead of Weight Of The World (Deluxe).

Quotable Lyrics

Eighty-fours rollin', Seven eleven, rollin'

We don't play poker but in Texas we still holdin'

Chuckin' deuces out the roof and drop a deuce in Mountain Dew

I'm flossin' like a snaggle tooth

'Cause boastin', braggin' what I do

