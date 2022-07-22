Joey Bada$$ Finally Blesses Fans With "2000" Ft. Westside Gunn, Diddy, Chris Brown, JID & More

This is a record that was hit with several delays, and despite the setbacks, fans remained vigilant. It was expected that Joey Bada$$ would share his latest effort 2000 over a month ago, but as each New Music Friday approached, it was clear that there were still a few more adjustments being made behind the scenes. Finally, we've received Joey's labor of love and he recently shared a message about the project on his Instagram.

"My new album ‘2000’ drops this Friday (7/22/22). Very proud to share this body of work with you all," wrote the rapper. "Thank you to everyone involved features and production wise, thank you to my management team, my label and my friends and family who have lent me countless ears and constructive criticism. #NoSleepTil2000."

Features on the album include looks from Diddy, Westside Gunn, Larry June, Chris Brown, Capella Grey, and JID. Stream 2000 and let us know what you think.





Tracklist