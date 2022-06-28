It's been a long time coming but finally, we'll be getting a new album from Joey Bada$$ this summer. The Pro Era leader was supposed to drop 2000 on June 17th but ended up having to push the album's release date back due to sample clearances. Unfortunately, he didn't have a new date to announce but this Friday, he'll be sharing all of the details surrounding his follow-up to All AmeriKKKan Bada$$.



Joey hit Twitter this morning where he revealed that he would be releasing a new single off of the project titled, "Where I Belong" this Friday, as well as a new release date. The pre-save for the album will also be available on that same day. So, it's looking like he'll be coming through with some heat in July at some point.

Joey released his last studio album, All AmeriKKKan Bada$$ in 2017 and remained lowkey on a musical front since then. He leaped into the world of acting, earning him an Oscar for Two Distant Strangers while also penning songs for other artists. Earlier this year, he kicked off the campaign for 2000 with the release of "The Rev3nge" and followed it up with "Head High." Last week, he joined Chance The Rapper on "The Highs & The Lows."

