It looks like fans will have to wait a little bit longer for a new album from Joey Bada$$. It's been five years since he dropped off ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$ and the rapper's follow-up was supposed to be arriving on DSPs tonight. He shared an announcement on Twitter on Thursday morning revealing that he'll be forced to push the release date back because of clearance issues. Unfortunately, he doesn't have another release date confirmed as of yet.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"Man I got some terrible news, my album won’t be coming out tonight due to sample clearance issues. Right now, it’s unclear how long I’ll have to postpone it but my hope is no more than 2 weeks. I wanted to have a new date before I told you guys but it’s out of my control," he tweeted on Thursday morning.

Joey Bada$$ has been hyping up this new project over the past few months. In early March, he revealed that Nas had given him his stamp of approval after playing the album front to back for the rap legend.

Joey's dropped off a handful of new singles since the beginning of the year including "The Rev3nge" and "Head High." Earlier thsi month, he appeared alongside Russ on Black Though and Danger Mouse's new single, "Because."