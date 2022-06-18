It became obvious that the soundbites from Megan Thee Stallion's recent Rolling Stone interview that captured the most attention centered on her court case. We've been steadily covering updates related to the July 2020 shooting that involved Megan, Tory Lanez, and Kelsey Nicole, and with the two-year anniversary inching closer, along with the trial, the drama has only intensified.

Amid the ongoing reports of Megan sharing her side of the story, her cover feature also included a teaser about new music. According to Megan, she has new heat on the horizon with Future.

While dubbing the Atlanta hitmaker one of her favorite rappers, Megan explained why she admires Future as an artist. She also announced their upcoming collaboration, "Pressurelicious."

“He just so f*cking ratchet!” she said. “He is unapologetically himself. I appreciate that about anybody who gets up and has to do anything in the public eye. Anybody who has to read about their life online every day and deal with so many energies and can put it out into their music and do it gracefully, I feel like you deserve your flowers.”

Elsewhere, Megan revealed that her next album would have a "fun" vibe that her fans can turn up to. She certainly has several singles in that vein, so expect more twerk anthems in the months to come.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

[via]