Megan Thee Stallion has detailed how her friendship with Kelsey Harris deteriorated in the wake of the July 2020 shooting which was allegedly carried out by Tory Lanez. Speaking with Rolling Stone for a new cover story, Megan recalled feeling slighted after seeing Harris meeting with Lanez after the shooting.

“I’m like, ‘Kelsey, as my best friend, why would you meet up with the person you saw shoot your best friend?’” Megan told the outlet. “She said, ‘Megan, y’all wasn’t answering my calls. My back was against the wall. I didn’t know what to do.’ What the fuck do you mean your back is against the wall? You’re the only person in this situation that would clear this up for me."



She added: “This girl told me out her mouth, ‘He told me, “Oh, thank you for not saying nothing. Now let me invest in your business. Let me do this. Let me do that.”’ And all I know was, from that day on, she never said nothing else about the whole situation online."

While Rolling Stone says Harris didn't respond when requested for comment, she reacted to the piece with a post on her Instagram Story. She called back to a statement she apparently posted when the outlet contacted her.

Harris wrote: "When people can't control you, they try to control how people view you."

Since the 2020 shooting, Megan has been engaged in a court battle with Lanez regarding the incident. She told CBS’ Gayle King that an argument ensued between herself, Harris, and Lanez in a car after leaving a party in L.A. When she departed the vehicle, Lanez allegedly shouted "Dance, bitch!” and fired a gun at her feet. After injuring her, Lanez began apologizing profusely and offered her “a million dollars” to keep quiet about the incident. At the time, Megan says she told police that she stepped on glass out of fear they would hurt Lanez if they knew he had a gun.

