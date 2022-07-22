mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Megan Thee Stallion Returns With Future-Assisted "Pressurelicious"

Erika Marie
July 21, 2022 22:59
Megan Thee Stallion

The Houston hitmaker recently said she loves Future as an artist because "he is unapologetically himself."


Ahead of the midnight drops for New Music Friday, Megan Thee Stallion decided to get a head start by sharing her anticipated single just a tad early. On this track, the Houston hitmaker has teamed up with Atlanta icon Future who assists on their new single, "Pressurelicious." Megan has been teasing this song in recent weeks with sexy social media posts, but it was just about a month ago that she first mentioned the track's arrival.

The "Plan B" rapper caught up with Rolling Stone recently and spoke about working with Future and what as admires about him as an artist.

“He just so f*cking ratchet!” she said. “He is unapologetically himself. I appreciate that about anybody who gets up and has to do anything in the public eye. Anybody who has to read about their life online every day and deal with so many energies and can put it out into their music and do it gracefully, I feel like you deserve your flowers.” 

Stream the HitKidd-produced "Pressurelicious" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Between my p*ssy and this drip
You might wanna watch out, n*gga, don't slip (N*gga, don't slip)
I'm talkin' 'bout tight, I'm talkin' 'bout grip (Hey, hey),
I'm stackin' on mode, the Blood and the Crip (Blood and the Crip)
N*ggas admire the way that I'm built
Might let him spank it and give me a whip (Spank it and give me a whip) 

