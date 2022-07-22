Lil Uzi Vert's "Red + White" EP Is Here

Lil Uzi Vert is back in action with the release of their latest EP, Red + White. The Philadelphia rapper's latest project arrived earlier today as a Soundcloud-exclusive. Laced with nine songs, Red + White is entirely featureless but includes a solid roster of producers including Mustard, Maaly Raw, Sonny Digital, Oogiemane, Brandon Finessin, Dun Deal, and more.

The rapper kicked off the campaign earlier this week with a string of releases including "I Know," "Flex Up," "Space Cadet," and "Hittin My Shoulder," which are all included on the official tracklist. On Thursday, their girlfriend, City Girls' JT, hesitantly announced that Red + White would be released at midnight EST.

Check out the latest project from Lil Uzi Vert below and sound off in the comments with your favorite song off of Red + White.