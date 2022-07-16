mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Uzi Vert Shares Official Version Of "Space Cadet" Ahead Of New Project

Cole Blake
July 16, 2022 11:37
Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert has released an official version of "Space Cadet" as the first single from his upcoming EP, "Red & White."


Just days after announcing that his next project will be titled, Red & White, Lil Uzi Vert has shared the first single from the tracklist, "Space Cadet." The track has been teased for many months.

Uzi first announced the upcoming EP by sharing its title and cover art on Instagram on Wednesday. Uzi says that the project will arrive before his long-awaited P!NK album.

Uzi last teased P!NK on Twitter, earlier this year, writing, "They just tryna hear the real deal and I only let them hear the fake. I stepped bad on this album and y'all ain't hear nothin', maybe a lil but nothin' [fire emoji]. Trust me, you will be back. They always come back."

Red & White will be Uzi's first solo project since his 2020 effort, LUV Vs. The World 2, which served as a deluxe version of Eternal Atake.

Check out "Space Cadet" below and be on the lookout for Red & White.

Quotable Lyrics:

I know you hear me calling
I don't do this often
I'm not used to stallin'
I'm just used to cake

[Via]

