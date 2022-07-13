Lil Uzi Vert hasn't given us any updates on when his long-awaited P!NK album will be arriving, though the 26-year-old did reveal on Instagram earlier today (July 12) that he has an EP on the way before we get the LP.

"Red & White EP... Before the P!NK," he captioned what appears to be the upcoming project's artwork.





The last time we received an album from Uzi was in March of 2020, when he delivered Eternal Atake. Since then, he's teased a follow-up but has inevitably been hit with delays for one reason or another.

As HipHopNMore notes, the Philadelphia native previously mentioned he would be exclusively dropping on Soundcloud, though that may not hold true anymore.

In May, Uzi gave an update on P!NK via Twitter, writing, "They just tryna hear the real deal and I only let them hear the fake. I stepped bad on this album and y'all ain't hear nothin', maybe a lil but nothin' [fire emoji]. Trust me, you will be back. They always come back."

Perhaps the reason we've been with music delays from the "Silly Watch" hitmaker is his budding relationship with City Girl, JT, who he showed plenty of support for during her recent set at Wireless Festival in London.

Cameras caught LUV standing in the VIP section while his girl and Yung Miami spit their bars to "P*ssy Talk," holding his phone up and proudly filming the Florida rap duo – check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on new music from Uzi and your other favourite artists.

