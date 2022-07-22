Southside & Lil Durk Collide On "Save Me"

Two dominating forces in Hip Hop have collided as a producing giant and a Rap star released a new track. Southside has been behind several of our favorites in recent years, and it looks as if his career is still on its incline. His former relationship with City Girls rapper Yung Miami often takes social media attention, but outside of the online antics, Southside has been working on new music. There are rumors that a project is on the horizon, and that gossip has continued to heat up with the release of his Lil Durk collaboration, "Save Me."

This one arrives just a few months after Southside, Future, and Travis Scott dropped off their track, "Hold That Heat." On "Save Me," Durk spins lyrics about life in the trenches while also touching on feeling unappreciated now that he's providing for several people in his circle. It seems that there are a few ungrateful folks on Durk's line, so he had to get some things off of his chest.

Stream "Save Me" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Trench baby, I was on my last with my fifth baby

Rent, cable, couldn't pay with cards, it was disabled

Gotta build a relationship with your kids whenÐµver a b*tch hate you

Talk about you like you ain't sh*t, likÐµ we ain't save you