There is a lot of great music coming out over the coming weeks. This Friday, we will be getting a new Pusha T album, and the Friday after that, we will also be getting a new album from the likes of Future. In the weeks following these releases, new albums from Jack Harlow and even Kendrick Lamar will also hit streaming services. With that in mind, it is clear that we are in for some pretty incredible music over the next month or so.

This Friday, fans can also expect a release from producer Southside, who is now previewing a track with two megastars in Travis Scott and Future. Since the Astroworld Festival tragedy, we have not heard a lot from Travis, and with Future dropping an album just 9 days from now, it feels like this collab was simply a long time coming.

Prince Williams/Wireimage via Getty Images

As you can hear from the preview down below, the song has that sinister Southside vibe to it, and there is no doubt that this beat is going to go extremely hard once we get the full context. From there, Travis and Future offer some harmonized vocal melodies that are quite menacing. The vocals fit the beat extremely well, and it seems like this is a song that is going to hit hard once it drops on Friday.





Southside is one of the most celebrated producers of this generation, and there is no doubt that he, Travis, and Future will make for a great trio on this new track.

