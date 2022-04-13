Future is one of the biggest artists in all of hip-hop right now and for good reason. He is largely responsible for the flows, melodies, and bars we hear today. There are a ton of artists who have been inspired by his hedonistic brand of rap, and over the years, Future has only improved as a songwriter.

Having said that, it stands to reason that fans would be excited about his next project. Future has been teasing this new album for a while now, and he even stated there would be some truly unique features from the likes of FKA Twigs, Babyface Ray, and a whole host of others. Needless to say, this album is about to be diverse.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

With festival season quickly approaching, fans have been anticipating a release date. Well, now they have one as Future took to Instagram today, where he revealed that the album will be dropping on Friday, April 29th. As it stands, there is no title for the album, although we're sure we will get one very soon.





The official release of the album is set to take place about two weeks from now, so hopefully, we get a new single to tide us over before then. In the meantime, let us know how excited you are for this album, in the comments below.