Kendrick Lamar's highly anticipated upcoming album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, will be released on May 13, the Compton rapper announced in a statement on Monday. Lamar shared the announcement in response to a fan who had claimed on Twitter that he is "retired."

The official statement went out through Lamar's website, oklama.com, under the letterhead of his multi-media company pgLang. Outside of the title and release date, no further details were provided.

"All factual information for this release will come directly from this source only," Lamar's statement reads. "Appreciate your patience."

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers will be Lamar's first full-length effort since 2017's Damn. In the time since, he's been mostly quiet, outside of collaborating with his cousin, Baby Keem, for "Family Ties," and "Range Brothers," off of The Melodic Blue. Keem and Lamar were honored with the Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for "Family Ties."

Lamar first revealed that he was working on new music back in August 2021, when he announced that the then-untitled, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, will be his final project with Top Dawg Entertainment.

"As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood," Lamar wrote at the time. "May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all."

Back in February, TDE President Punch reflected on Lamar's departure from the label, explaining that Lamar is a "grown man" now and ready to "build his own thing."

Check out Lamar's official announcement for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers below.

