Pusha T has revealed the official tracklist and cover art for his upcoming album, It’s Almost Dry, which is scheduled to release later this week. The new project comes in at 12 tracks and boasts features from many of the biggest names in hip hop.

Included as features for the new album are Kanye West, Jay-Z, Pharrell, Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.



In addition to the new album, Pusha will be embarking on the It’s Almost Dry tour next month, which will see him perform the new tracks across the country through June.

As for the album's title, It's Almost Dry, Pusha recently explained the meaning in an interview with Rolling Stone: “I’m always creating a masterpiece and in the creation of that in terms of a painting, you end up telling people while they waiting on it, ‘It’s almost dry,’ because they’re always asking, ‘When will it be done?’ And you have to wait on masterpieces. Also in drug culture, a lot of times you’ll have people waiting on the product and it’s not dry yet. You can come get it when it’s dry.”

Be on the lookout for It's Almost Dry on Friday.

Check out the artwork and full tracklist below.

