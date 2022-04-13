Pusha T's unveiled a handful of singles in anticipation of his forthcoming album, It's Almost Dry. We've yet to get a release date but given his recent interviews with Complex and Charlamagne, everything is in motion for the album's release. However, it looks like Push is already plotting the follow-up.



Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Even if there have been nearly four years between Daytona and It's Almost Dry, Push might have his sights set on a follow-up to his forthcoming album in the near future. The G.O.O.D Music President shared a photo of himself alongside Dr. Dre on Instagram where he teased a potential collab. "If I start working on the next one, y’all can cancel Christmas…ð hey @drdre," wrote Push.

Apparently, Dre isn't the only legend that Push has tried to lock in with. The rapper also revealed Nas was supposed to appear on "Hear Me Clearly" on Nigo's I Know Nigo. "Nas was supposed to be on the end of ‘Hear Me Clearly," Push told Apple Music Radio's Nile “LowKey” Ivey, who tweeted that quote from their interview. "I will never lie to you Low…i tried," Push responded.

While it's unclear why Nas didn't end up on the song, Lowkey's response to Push suggested that the King's Disease MC never sent his verse over. "Do you know how mad i am he didn’t get it to you?????" He tweeted.

Pusha T has yet to reveal the tracklist for his project but last week, he shared his new collaboration with Jay-Z, "Neck And Wrist."