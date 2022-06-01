Southside says that he and City Girls rapper Yung Miami are able to healthily co-parent because they do not get intimate with one another. The producer explained during an interview with The Bootleg Kev Podcast that the relationship has to be "business only."

"I'm proud of them like crazy," he remarked when asked about the success of the City Girls.

"The key to a cordial co-parenting relationship is just no sex," he explained. "Cannot have sex with your baby mommas. You can't have-- I got a girlfriend too, so you can't have sex with your baby mommas with a girlfriend."



"Very cordial and friendly," he added.

Southside and Miami share a two-year-old daughter named Summer. The former couple broke up back in 2020 after dating for two years.

It isn't only Yung Miami who Southside has to worry about either. He explained that he has children with four separate women in total.

"One of them I really don't know and the other three, I love them," Southside said.

Despite praising the importance of cordiality and friendliness, Southside recently caught heat from a woman named Ashley, with whom he also shares a child. The woman claimed back in 2021 that he wasn't taking care of his financial responsibilities and launched a GoFundMe requesting help.

In addition to helping raise several children, Southside has kept busy with his music career, having recently collaborated with Future and Travis Scott for the track, "Hold That Heat."

Check out Southside's full explanation on The Bootleg KevPodcast below.



