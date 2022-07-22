mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mozzy Shares "Survivor's Guilt" Ft. Roddy Ricch, 2 Chainz, Yo Gotti, YG, Saweetie & More

Erika Marie
July 22, 2022 00:40
Survivor's Guilt
The California rapper returns with his star-studded follow-up to 2021's "Untreated Trauma."


Fans knew that big moves were being made for Mozzy after he shared at the top of the year that he signed a new deal with CMG. Yo Gotti's carefully-crafted collective has been a leading force in Hip Hop with artists like Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, 42 Dugg, and the latest signee, GloRilla. Mozzy's talents fit in well with his peers, and this New Music Friday (July 21), the Sacramento rapper is sharing Survivor's Guilt, his first LP on his new label.

The project is a follow-up to Mozzy's 2021 album Untreated Trauma and arrives on the heels of the rapper's appearance on CMG's Gangsta Art compilation. More eyes have been set on Mozzy in recent years, and after his stellar appearance on Eminem's Venom 2 track alongside Polo G and Skylar Grey last Fall, his fanbase has only continued to expand.

Stream Mozzy's Survivor's Guilt and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

  1. Not the Same
  2. If You Love Me
  3. Lurkin' ft. EST Gee
  4. Tell The Truth ft. Shordie Shordie
  5. Murder on My Mind
  6. Burrr
  7. Wouldn't Be Us ft. Blxst, YG
  8. Smoke Nuffin' ft. 42 Dugg
  9. 4Life
  10. Make The News ft. Yo Gotti, Blac Youngsta
  11. What You Hollin' ft. Celly Ru, E MOZZY
  12. Ain't Really Real
  13. Open Arms
  14. In My Face ft. YG, Saweetie, 2 Chainz
  15. Real Ones ft. Roddy Ricch
Mozzy EST Gee Shordie Shordie Blxst YG Saweetie Roddy Ricch 2 Chainz Celly Ru E Mozzy Yo Gotti Blac Youngsta
