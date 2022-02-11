Thousands of hip-hop fans believed that Sacramento rapper Mozzy would remain independent for the rest of his career and while he still operates under his own Mozzy Records primarily, the 34-year-old has officially announced that he has entered a formal partnership with Yo Gotti's CMG label.

The news was announced during CMG's press conference on Thursday (February 10), anchoring the event as one of the most exciting takeaways. Making his debut as a member of the CMG roster next to MoneyBagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, and BlocBoy JB, Mozzy stood next to Yo Gotti and immediately kicked off his tenure at the label with the release of his new single, "Real Ones" with Roddy Ricch.

"Welcome to the Family @mozzy," wrote Yo Gotti on Instagram.

"COCAINE MONEY GANG," wrote Mozzy in his own post. "Appreciate the opportunity. Big dawg."



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mozzy has received supportive messages from YG, K Camp, ScHoolboy Q, Conway the Machine, and others since announcing his new deal.

In addition to this major announcement, it was also revealed that CMG artists 42 Dugg and EST Gee are working on a collaborative mixtape that will be released this year.

Congratulations are in order for Mozzy, Yo Gotti, and the entire CMG team. Do you think Mozzy is a nice fit on the roster? Who do you want him to collaborate with on CMG for his next project? Let us know in the comments.







