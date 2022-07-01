Joey Bada$$ Reminisces On "Where I Belong"

It was over one month ago when fans of Joey Bada$$ believed they would finally receive his new album, 2000. However, like many of his peers, Joey faced a common problem when it comes to releasing projects: the dreaded delay. It was reported that the rapper's team had a few issues with clearing samples, but it was promised that 2000 would arrive sooner than later.

We've received several singles from Joey Bada$$ in anticipation of his record's release, and on Friday (July 1), he returned with another to keep the hype strong. "Where I Belong" places this skilled emcee right in his story-telling bag as he gives listeners—and viewers tuned into the track's visual—a walk through the neighborhood that helped raise him. It's another stellar sonic delivery from Joey and we can't wait to hear what else he's cooked up.

Stream "Where I Belong" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

But never focused on the present, know my presence is a gift

Just so happen to be good at rappin', that would be my niche

I was only like six when my cousin Richie Rich

Wrote my first verse for me that I would never forget