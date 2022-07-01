mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Joey Bada$$ Reminisces On "Where I Belong"

Erika Marie
July 01, 2022 01:22
215 Views
40
2
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Where I Belong
Joey Bada$$
Produced by Statik Selektah

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (4)
Rate
4 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

This one lands on the acclaimed rapper's anticipated project, "2000."


It was over one month ago when fans of Joey Bada$$ believed they would finally receive his new album, 2000. However, like many of his peers, Joey faced a common problem when it comes to releasing projects: the dreaded delay. It was reported that the rapper's team had a few issues with clearing samples, but it was promised that 2000 would arrive sooner than later. 

We've received several singles from Joey Bada$$ in anticipation of his record's release, and on Friday (July 1), he returned with another to keep the hype strong. "Where I Belong" places this skilled emcee right in his story-telling bag as he gives listeners—and viewers tuned into the track's visual—a walk through the neighborhood that helped raise him. It's another stellar sonic delivery from Joey and we can't wait to hear what else he's cooked up.

Stream "Where I Belong" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

But never focused on the present, know my presence is a gift
Just so happen to be good at rappin', that would be my niche
I was only like six when my cousin Richie Rich
Wrote my first verse for me that I would never forget

Joey Bada$$ Statik Selektah 2000 - Joey Bada$$
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Joey Bada$$ Reminisces On "Where I Belong"
40
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject