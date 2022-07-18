mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mozzy, 2 Chainz, Saweetie, & YG Come Together For Super Hot New Single, "In My Face"

Hayley Hynes
July 18, 2022 15:45
Check out Mozzy's latest collab and music video now.


Mozzy's Survivor's Guilt project is due out this Friday, July 22nd, and ahead of that, the Sacramento native has shared a new joint track that brings the West Coast rap energy he and some of his collaborators are so well known for.

On Monday (July 18), the 35-year-old dropped off "In My Face" featuring 2 Chainz, Saweetie, and YG with production by DJ Mustard along with an accompanying amped-up music video that perfectly matches the vibe of the nearly three-and-a-half-minute-long release.

Though all the rappers stand out in their own way, it's the Icy Girl whose confidence and lyrical wit takes the cake with her final verse. "Before you stick it in, I'ma give your ass a pep talk / I'ma put this p*ssy in your face, make it liplock," she spits. "It's tip-top, your tip's not, gone in this griplock / Got that Young Money, n*gga, you can make this bed rock."

Stream "In My Face" on Spotify or Apple Music below, and return to HNHH this Friday to hear more new music from Mozzy and other artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't be shy, you can @ me sis
'Cause ain't nothin' worse than a pick me, bitch
All I do is breathe and blink and it got y'all pissed
Nah, I don't got a d*ck but can suck my t*ts

[Via]

