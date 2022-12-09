Blue Ivy Carter
- Pop CultureBlue Ivy Carter's Christmas Eve Plans Were Partying With The KardashiansIf they take after their parents, Blue and Kim Kardashian's firstborn, North West, may become some of the biggest names in the next generation of entertainment.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTokyo Toni Disses Beyonce & Blue Ivy, Karlissa Saffold Comes To Their RescueBlueface and Blac Chyna's moms are finally coming head to head on Instagram, and surprisingly the beef has nothing to do with their children.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBlue Ivy Carter's "RENAISSANCE" Tour Dancing Got Better Due To Criticism, Beyonce SaysThe 11-year-old was only going to appear on stage with Queen B for one show, but wound up returning nearly every night afterward.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJay-Z Says Blue Ivy Finally Sees Him As A Cool Dad NowWe can't see Hov as anything less than a polar bear's toenails, although to be fair, he's never told us to eat our veggies.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearTina Knowles States Blue Ivy Handles Her Makeup & Has Been Her Artist For YearsBeyonce's mother shared a video of her gushing over her granddaughter's skills and compared her to her other daughter, Solange.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKelly Rowland Recognizes The Work Ethic Of Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy CarterRowland knows where Blue Ivy gets it from. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureTasha K Drags Tina Knowles After Criticizing Blue Ivy's DancingYou mess with the Beyhive, you get stung.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBlue Ivy Reacts To Fan's Sign At "Renaissance" TourA fan in Barcelona held up a sweet sign for Blue Ivy.By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearBeyonce's Latest "RENAISSANCE" Tour Photo Dump Shows How Proud She Is Of Blue Ivy CarterQueen B's eldest daughter has now joined her on stage for four impressive stadium performances.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBlue Ivy's "RENAISSANCE" World Tour Performance Defended By The BeyHive As Haters Lash OutSome social media users have accused the 11-year-old of being "too stiff" while dancing alongside Beyoncé in Paris.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBeyonce Brings Blue Ivy To Dance On Stage During "My Power" PerformanceThe talent clearly runs thick in Blue Ivy's veins.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBlue Ivy & Jay-Z Support Beyoncé's "RENAISSANCE" World Tour Debut In Sweden: WatchThe BeyHive was out in full force to support their favourite singer last night, along with her husband and their eldest daughter.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBlue Ivy Poses With Lil Uzi VertThe "Just Wanna Rock" star also snagged some pictures with Blue's father Jay-Z at the big game.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJay-Z Helps Blue Ivy Take Pictures At Super BowlThe Roc Nation boss not only helped out in organizing Rihanna's halftime show, but also helped his daughter with some big game snaps.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearBeyoncé & Blue Ivy's $24M Dubai Performance Videos Are Circulating OnlineEven with strict restrictions, patrons of the live show managed to capture footage and share it online.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralBeyoncé & Blue Ivy Look Like Twins In Throwback SnapshotAdditionally, social media users have pointed out that the hair dresser in the image resembles Chloe Bailey.By Hayley Hynes