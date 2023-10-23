Pardison Fontaine
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine Relationship TimelineThe journey of the former rap couple, lovers, to firing shots on diss tracks.By Demi Phillips
- MusicNicki Minaj Seemingly Hits At Pardison Fontaine Infidelity Rumors In Latest Megan Thee Stallion ResponseUnprotected sex was the name of the game for Nicki's latest retort.By Ben Mock
- MusicPardison Fontaine Net Worth 2024: What Is The Rapper Worth?The riveting tale of Pardison Fontaine's rise in hip-hop, his lyrical prowess, and his impactful endeavors beyond music.By Rain Adams
- RelationshipsJada Kingdom Makes It Clap For Pardison Fontaine On New Year's EvePardi doesn't play about his new boo.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsPardison Fontaine's Birthday Has Jada Kingdom Celebrating Her ManPardi is embarking on his 34th year of life, and we're curious to see what's in store for him.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsPardison Fontaine Gives Cardi B Credit As A PioneerThe praise puts Cardi in an awkward position with Megan Thee Stallion.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsPardison Fontaine Admits Megan Thee Stallion Infidelity, Calls Her OutThe New York rapper said that he's tired of "people throwing rocks and hiding their hand" in response to Meg's comments on his diss.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Shares Positive Message Amid Pardison Fontaine Comments: "I Am Growing As A Person"Megan Thee Stallion is focused on remaining positive.By Cole Blake
- MusicPardison Fontaine & Cardi B Still Collaborate, He Recalls Giving Her "Be Careful"According to Pardi, Cardi knew right away that the song was the right fit for her.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsPardison Fontaine Discusses Cause Of Megan Thee Stallion SplitPardison Fontaine says there's a "laundry list" of reasons he and Megan Thee Stallion broke up.By Cole Blake
- SongsPardison Fontaine And Sexyy Red Team Up For Wild Banger "Conceited"Sexyy brings her ratchet and raunchy energy to this "SEXT8PE" cut. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsDid Pardison Fontaine Cheat On Megan Thee Stallion? He Addresses Rumours On "Lip Service"Pardi was tap dancing around the conversation, but eventually Angela Yee and her co-hosts got an answer out of him.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJada Kingdom & Pardison Fontaine Party Together Amid Megan Thee Stallion Diss Track DramaPardi has been the subject of discussion online all weekend, but he doesn't seem too concerned with what critics are saying.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsPardison Fontaine Tells His Side Of The Story On "THEE PERSON": StreamOn his diss track, Pardi says his ex, Megan Thee Stallion, has a "disgusting" soul, among other things.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPardison Fontaine's "THEE PERSON" Megan Thee Stallion Diss Track Garners Mixed ReactionsSome feel that Pardi has a right to tell his side of the story after being put on blast by his ex on her "Cobra" single, while others feel he took things too far with his bars.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPardison Fontaine Disses Megan Thee Stallion In New SongYikes. Pardi leaves no stones unturned.By Tallie Spencer
- RelationshipsPardison Fontaine Called Out By Fans For Tweet About Wanting A Young WifeFontaine hasn't answered for a concerning old tweet yet.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsJada Kingdom Defends Herself Amid Megan Thee Stallion "Cobra" Fallout"It wasn't me," Jada Kingdom claims.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsPardison Fontaine Invokes Future As Megan Thee Stallion Drama Ramps UpAn interesting response indeed.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsJada Kingdom Shares Flowers From Pardison Fontaine Amid Megan Thee Stallion Cheating RumorsThis speculation comes from the Houston MC's latest single "Cobra," and lit the Internet on fire. Jada's here to quell the flames.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsPardison Fontaine Limits IG Comments Following Megan Thee Stallion Cheating Allegations, Fans Continue To Drag Him OnlineThings are not looking so good for Pardi.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsWho Has Megan Thee Stallion Dated?Since entering the limelight, Megan Thee Stallion has been romantically linked to a number of high-profile stars.By Marvin J