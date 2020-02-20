Ozzy Osbourne
- MusicKanye West Revisits Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Halloween Costumes After Uncleared Sample RoastToday, Ozzy Osbourne put Kanye West on blast for using a sample without permission.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSharon Osbourne Calls Kanye West A "Pig" Amid Uncleared Sample Drama"Kanye f***ed with the wrong Jew this time," Sharon says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicOzzy Osbourne Blasts Kanye West For Playing Uncleared Sample During "Vultures" ShowHe called the rapper an antisemite and didn't want to be associated with him. By Lavender Alexandria
- ViralBianca Censori's Sister Cosigns Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne's Costumes Of Her & Kanye WestWith just a few photo reposts and no words at all, the Australian provocateur's sister seemed to think the reality TV couple nailed it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicOzzy Osbourne Net Worth 2023: What Is The Black Sabbath Legend Worth?Explore Ozzy Osbourne's 2023 net worth, tracing his journey from Black Sabbath to solo success and ventures beyond music.By Jake Skudder
- MusicTrick Daddy Says He Paid "Pennies" For Ozzy Osbourne Sample On “Let’s Go"Trick Daddy says that he was able to get the "Crazy Train" sample for "Let's Go" for "pennies."By Cole Blake
- NewsOzzy Osbourne & Post Malone Rock Out On "It's A Raid"Ozzy Osbourne is readying the release of his upcoming album—his first in 10 years.By Erika Marie