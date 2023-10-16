Ozzy Osbourne Net Worth 2023: What Is The Black Sabbath Legend Worth?

Ozzy Osbourne, the iconic frontman of Black Sabbath and a renowned solo artist has made a significant mark in rock and metal music. As of 2023, his net worth stands at an impressive $220 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did the Prince of Darkness amass such wealth? Let's delve into his journey.

Born John Michael Osbourne on December 3, 1948, in Birmingham, England, the Beatles' song "She Loves You" ignited Ozzy's passion for music in 1963. After leaving school at 15, he took on various jobs, from construction to car factory horn-tuning. However, his destiny lay in music.

Black Sabbath: The Rise To Stardom

UNSPECIFIED - JANUARY 01: Photo of Ozzy Osbourne (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Ozzy's musical journey began with the band Rare Breed in 1967. Although short-lived, this venture led him to form Polka Tulk Blues, which eventually became Black Sabbath in 1969. Their debut album, released in 1970, began a series of commercially successful albums despite initial critical skepticism. Albums like Paranoid, Master of Reality, and Volume 4 solidified their place in rock history.

In 1979, due to various issues, Ozzy parted ways with Black Sabbath. However, this was not the end; it was a new beginning. He embarked on a solo career, releasing albums like Blizzard of Ozz, Diary of a Madman, and No More Tears. His most recent albums include Ordinary Man in 2020 and Patient Number 9 in 2022. Despite facing health challenges, Ozzy continues to create music, albeit in a limited context.

Accolades & Achievements

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Musician Ozzy Osbourne signs copies of his album "Patient Number 9". At Fingerprints Music on September 10, 2022 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

With over 100 million albums sold, Ozzy's contributions to music have been recognized widely. He's been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (with Black Sabbath) and the UK Music Hall of Fame. Additionally, he's been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Birmingham Walk of Stars. His accolades include the Global Icon Award at the MTV Europe Music Awards and the Ivor Novello Award for Lifetime Achievement.

In the mid-1990s, Ozzy pioneered the metal festival tour, Ozzfest, which grossed over $100 million. He also ventured into reality TV with The Osbournes, which became MTV's most-viewed series during its time. Other TV projects include Ozzy & Jack's World Detour and appearances in commercials and video games.

Personal Life & Real Estate

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne attend the after party for the special screening of Momentum Pictures' 'A Million Little Pieces' on December 04, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Ozzy's personal life has been as eventful as his professional one. Married twice, he has five children. He and his current wife, Sharon Osbourne, split their time between homes in Buckinghamshire, England, and Los Angeles, California. Their real estate portfolio includes properties in Hidden Hills, Malibu, and LA's Hancock Park neighborhood.

Ozzy Osbourne's net worth of $220 million in 2023 is a testament to his enduring legacy in the music industry. From his early days with Black Sabbath to his successful solo career and ventures beyond music, the Black Sabbath legend has proven that with passion and perseverance, one can achieve great heights.