Trick Daddy says that Ozzy Osbourne only had him pay “pennies” upfront to sample his 1980 track, “Crazy Train,” on the hit single “Let’s Go,” featuring Lil Jon and Twista. Trick spoke about how the song came together during an interview with HipHopDX on the red carpet at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

“When I heard that the original owner of the song loved the fact that I wanted to redo a sample of his beat and it wasn’t gonna take that much? I was ready to do that,” he said.

“Of course, I gave him his share,” Trick continued. “But as far as upfront money, it was pennies.”

“Let’s Go” was released back in 2004 as the lead single from Trick’s sixth studio album Thug Matrimony: Married to the Streets. The iconic song peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was produced by Jim Jonsin and Bigg D.

“That [song] and ‘Take It To The House,’ they gonna play them forever for y’all,” Trick added. “And when you get a song that lasts forever, that makes you legendary.”

Check out Trick Daddy’s “Let’s Go” below.

