They have each faced their fair share of controversies all around the world, but the ongoing violence in the United States has apparently caused Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon Osbourne to hightail it back to Great Britain. The British rock 'n' roll icon reportedly recently traveled back to England for the first time in almost a decade, and after 20 years of living in the States, Ozzy and Sharon have suggested that they no longer feel safe.

The Observer spoke with Ozzy about his trip home and the rocker explained why he believed this move was necessary. "Everything's f*cking ridiculous there," he said of America.



Bryan Steffy / Stringer / Getty Images

"I'm fed up with people getting killed every day," Ozzy added. "God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert... It's f*cking crazy."

Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease nearly two decades ago and in recent years, he has had ongoing health issues. "I don't want to die in America. I don't want to be buried in f*cking Forest Lawn," said the singer. "I'm English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we've got to go and live in Timbuktu, I'll go."

"But, no, it's just time for me to come home."

Sharon insisted that Ozzy's health isn't a contributing factor in their move. Meanwhile, she has faced controversy for defending Piers Morgan amid his scathing and disturbing comments about Meghan Markle, but has found a home with her friend on TalkTV.

