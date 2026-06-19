Jayda Cheaves Can't Believe Pictures Of Her Feet Are Getting Millions Of Views

Jayda Cheaves is sadly always facing drama, as she ends up on gossip trains over alleged altercations and scandals through little fault of her own. But there's another dynamic which she claims zero responsibility for, and that's the amount of people that are viewing pictures of her feet online.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, Jayda Wayda took to social media to react to her feet pics getting millions of views on sites like wikiFeet. She wondered if there's another party making money off of this practice, which seems to consist of taking pictures of her feet from her online accounts and posts and sharing them on these sites.

"They always talking about the wikiFeet score," the entrepreneur, influencer, and style guru remarked. "Like, what is that? Every time I post a little bit of my feet, it has, like thousands of screenshots. Is somebody getting paid off my little s**ts? For real... 'Cause they always – what is wikiFeet? That's why I don't be posting my toes no more... 'They using your feet.' Oh, see, no. I'm calling corporate... What the f**k is wikiFeet? Yeah, no, I'm calling corp today, not tonight. I didn't sign off on that. For real. I realized it because I posted my feet, right? It had like, I swear y'all, a thousand f***ing screenshots on Snapchat. That's, like, a lot. That's considered a lot. I'm like, 'Did I accidentally post my t***ies? What the f**k?' It was my feet. Weird. OnlyFans for feet? Oh, my goodness..."

Jayda Cheaves Beauty

Elsewhere, Jayda Cheaves is worrying about her businesses. She has her WAYDAMIN clothing brand, the Jayda Cheaves Beauty products, and significant work for Fidéle Kids and Girl Wipes. Jayda Wayda juggles a lot of endeavors at once, and has a lot on her plate that she never expected.'

This feet pic saga is certainly one example of that. Meanwhile, Jayda Cheaves continues to catch heat over allegations concerning her former partner, Lil Baby. Emily Huff recently accused them of trying to jump her on multiple occasions.