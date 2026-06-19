Jayda Cheaves Can't Believe Pictures Of Her Feet Are Getting Millions Of Views

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jayda Cheaves Pictures Feet Millions Views
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Jayda Cheaves attends Allure Saturdays Hosted By Big Meech at Allure Gentlemen's Club on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Jayda Cheaves speculated on whether or not someone else is getting paid to share pictures of her feet online.

Jayda Cheaves is sadly always facing drama, as she ends up on gossip trains over alleged altercations and scandals through little fault of her own. But there's another dynamic which she claims zero responsibility for, and that's the amount of people that are viewing pictures of her feet online.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, Jayda Wayda took to social media to react to her feet pics getting millions of views on sites like wikiFeet. She wondered if there's another party making money off of this practice, which seems to consist of taking pictures of her feet from her online accounts and posts and sharing them on these sites.

"They always talking about the wikiFeet score," the entrepreneur, influencer, and style guru remarked. "Like, what is that? Every time I post a little bit of my feet, it has, like thousands of screenshots. Is somebody getting paid off my little s**ts? For real... 'Cause they always – what is wikiFeet? That's why I don't be posting my toes no more... 'They using your feet.' Oh, see, no. I'm calling corporate... What the f**k is wikiFeet? Yeah, no, I'm calling corp today, not tonight. I didn't sign off on that. For real. I realized it because I posted my feet, right? It had like, I swear y'all, a thousand f***ing screenshots on Snapchat. That's, like, a lot. That's considered a lot. I'm like, 'Did I accidentally post my t***ies? What the f**k?' It was my feet. Weird. OnlyFans for feet? Oh, my goodness..."

Read More: Juneteenth 2026: 15 Hip Hop & Soul Classics That Celebrate Black Joy & Pride

Jayda Cheaves Beauty

Elsewhere, Jayda Cheaves is worrying about her businesses. She has her WAYDAMIN clothing brand, the Jayda Cheaves Beauty products, and significant work for Fidéle Kids and Girl Wipes. Jayda Wayda juggles a lot of endeavors at once, and has a lot on her plate that she never expected.'

This feet pic saga is certainly one example of that. Meanwhile, Jayda Cheaves continues to catch heat over allegations concerning her former partner, Lil Baby. Emily Huff recently accused them of trying to jump her on multiple occasions.

Amid all the drama and gossip, though, Cheaves usually keeps it solid and moves to dismiss these narratives and issues. Whether it's dating rumors with other rappers or more Internet fodder, she wants to keep the focus on her success and her growth. Unexpected ventures like this feet interest are just part of the course of fame, and Jayda doesn't want others to profit off of her for their own gain.

Read More: Lil Baby & Jayda Cheaves's Relationship Timeline

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Official Fight After Party Life Jayda Cheaves Shuts Down Rumors That She Shaded Lil Baby's Alleged New Girlfriend
Lil baby_Jayda Relationships Lil Baby & Jayda Cheaves's Relationship Timeline
Rhude Awakening: Fuel My Fire Autumn/Winter 2023 Runway Show Gossip Jayda Cheaves Apologizes For Seemingly Stolen Swimsuit Design
jayda cheaves Music Travis Scott & Jayda Cheaves Are Reportedly Not Dating
Comments 0